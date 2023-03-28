Santa Maria is seeking public comment on the city’s proposed Community Development Block Grant allocations for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The 30-day public comment period will start April 1 and continue through May 1, and the city will take comments during a public hearing at the Tuesday, April 4, City Council meeting, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
During the meeting, the council will also allocate an additional $37,500 to public service organizations that applied for 2023-24 funding, a city spokeswoman said.
The proposed allocations are part of the city’s annual Action Plan, which is required of local governments that receive federal funds like Community Development Block Grants.
Efforts to hear from the public are part of the city’s adopted “Citizen Participation Plan,” the spokeswoman said.
Following the public hearing and 30-day public review period, the 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan will be considered for formal adoption at the May 2 City Council meeting.
The report then will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for final approval.
Residents can attend the April 4 meeting in-person or virtually, and information on how to participate will be included on the meeting agenda, which will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting at www.cityofsantamaria.org.
For more information, contact the Community Programs Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2118.