Santa Maria City Hall public hearing.jpg
Buy Now

Santa Maria City Council will hold a public hearing on Community Development Block Grant allocations for the 2023-24 fiscal year during its meeting April 4 in the council chambers of City Hall at 110 E. Cook St. 

 Staff File

Santa Maria is seeking public comment on the city’s proposed Community Development Block Grant allocations for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The 30-day public comment period will start April 1 and continue through May 1, and the city will take comments during a public hearing at the Tuesday, April 4, City Council meeting, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

During the meeting, the council will also allocate an additional $37,500 to public service organizations that applied for 2023-24 funding, a city spokeswoman said.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you