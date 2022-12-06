Santa Maria is looking for individuals to fill a number of vacancies on boards, committees and commissions that help shape the community by making decisions and providing advice to the City Council.
Vacancies exist on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, the Board of Appeals, the Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Board, the Planning Commission and the Recreation and Parks Commission, a city spokeswoman said.
City officials are encouraging residents interested in serving their community to apply for the positions.
Here’s a brief overview of the vacancies and their responsibilities:
• Block Grants Advisory Committee — Two vacancies exist for terms ending in July 2025 on the committee that meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
The 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for grant funding and makes recommendations to the City Council for allocating funds under the Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Investment Partnerships programs.
Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of, or background in, providing human services to the community.
Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.
• Board of Appeals — One vacancy for an unspecified term exists on the seven-member board that hears appeals of decisions made by the city building code official and makes recommendations regarding provisions of the Uniform Building Code.
The members, who are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council, include two special purposes members who are physically handicapped. Members can’t be city employees.
• Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Committee — Two vacancies to fill terms ending in January 2027, or at the same time the nominating council members’ terms expire, exist on the committee charged with ensuring transparency and oversight of revenue and expenses relating to Measure U.
Funds not generated by Measure U are not under the committee’s purview.
Duties consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit of Measure U-generated revenue and expenses during the previous fiscal year as well as any other city financial reports necessary to advise the City Council of its findings.
Committee findings are presented in an annual written report to the City Council during the first quarter of the calendar year.
Members must live within city limits and cannot be current city employees, officials, contractors or vendors, although past employees, officials and vendors may be eligible to serve provided no conflicts of interest exist.
Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each January.
• Planning Commission — Two vacancies exist for terms ending in January 2027 or at the same time the nominating council members’ terms expire.
The five-member commission advises the City Council on planning matters and implements planning policies adopted by the council.
Members must be city residents who are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.
The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month and for study sessions held periodically at 1:30 p.m. the Thursday following a regular meeting.
• Recreation and Parks Commission — The commission has two vacancies for terms ending in January 2027 or when the nominating council members’ terms expire.
The five-member commission, which meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, advises the City Council on recreation and parks operations and activities.
Members must be city residents who are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.
All members of city board, committees and commissions must file statements of economic interest to disclose personal assets and income within 30 days of being appointed, every year after that and upon leaving office.
Members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions that may affect their personal economic interests.
For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2306.