Santa Maria is looking for individuals to fill a number of vacancies on boards, committees and commissions that help shape the community by making decisions and providing advice to the City Council.

Vacancies exist on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, the Board of Appeals, the Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Board, the Planning Commission and the Recreation and Parks Commission, a city spokeswoman said.

City officials are encouraging residents interested in serving their community to apply for the positions.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

