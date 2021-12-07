The city of Santa Maria is seeking community members to serve on various committees including the Block Grants Advisory Committee, the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens and the Landmark Committee.
Residents can apply to serve as a representative at cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx by selecting the "apply" option listed alongside each committee, or apply in person at 421 S. McClelland St.
"If you are an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas and being a part of the city team, you are strongly encouraged to apply," city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
The Block Grants Advisory Committee has one vacancy with a term ending in July 2022. The 15-member committee makes recommendations to the City Council regarding the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships programs by assessing community needs, conducting public workshops and hearings, and reviewing applications for funding.
Applicants should have an understanding of or background in housing and community developments needs as well as providing human services to the community. The committee meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Development Department.
Under federal and city guidelines, Block Grants Advisory Committee members are required to file Statements of Economic Interest disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office, and must recuse themselves from decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.
The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens has one vacancy with a two-year term ending in January 2023. The commission's board of directors serves both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and handles operations including policy setting, allocations and personnel for the Area Agency on Aging, Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program and Senior Information & Referral Program.
The board meets monthly, and the Area Agency on Aging elects the board members after the City Council nominates one member. Each member may serve no more than four consecutive terms.
The Landmark Committee has two vacancies with terms ending in January 2023 and one vacancy with a term ending in January 2025. The five-member committee advises the City Council on the preservation and designation of historic landmarks and meets the second Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Community Development Department.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2306.