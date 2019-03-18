Over a 19-year-long career in municipal government, Santa Maria’s new Public Works director developed a passion for improving city services for community members.
“We’re a service profession,” Kevin McCune said. “We exist to serve the public and provide them well-maintained capital facilities. The focus for me is always making sure we understand who our customers are and delivering a good customer experience.”
McCune, who replaced former Public Works Director Steve Kahn, leads a department of more than 60 people that oversees the city’s transportation infrastructure and major capital projects. After 19 years with the city of Lompoc, he began his position in Santa Maria in March 4.
Raised in the San Bernardino area, McCune moved to the Central Coast for college. After finishing his civil engineering degree at Cal Poly in 1994, he moved to Orange County where he took a position as a structural engineer, working on custom home design and helping to engineer bridges with a consulting agency.
After six years, McCune searched out an alternative career path and took a position with the city of Lompoc in 2000.
“I started out my career to be a structural engineer and I had decided I didn’t want to do that anymore,” he said.
During a 19-year career with Lompoc, McCune oversaw a variety of large city projects, including the Dick DeWees Community Center.
“There was a long process scoping where the project would be and designing that community center,” he said of the 15,000-square-foot building. “It was special because it's such a community hub. It’s used for all different purposes, so it’s a key place for the community. That’s rewarding to see people using and enjoying that facility.”
Other projects, McCune helped develop include the Lompoc Aquatic Center, which opened in 2008 and included unique features like a movable roof.
“Lompoc is constantly fighting the wind so we did an enclosed structure with a movable roof. If it got too humid, you can vent that through the roof. Lots of really interesting engineering components to that structure,” he said.
Over the next year, the Public Works Department will look to improve interchanges along Highway 101, work on the Downtown Streetscape Project and set the groundwork for the city’s new landfill, which will be located just south of the city at Los Flores Ranch.
The landfill project, which will be completed over a number of years, is especially unique, McCune said.
“I can probably count on one hand the number of new landfills that are getting ready to open in California,” he said. “It’s very difficult to get the regulatory permits for a landfill, so it’s special that Santa Maria had the foresight to start because this has been going on for many, many years.”
The landfill site is currently being used as recreational open space, and a portion of the land will be used for the landfill.
McCune said the most satisfying part of government work is serving community members.
“I got into engineering really focusing on big projects and consultant services, but what I missed [in the private sector] is the connection to the people you serve,” he said. "When you build an aquatic center and 100,000 people come and use that facility — that’s really rewarding.”