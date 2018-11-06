An extension and rate increase of Measure U2018 appears poised to pass with 4,808 votes for 70.92 percent, based on preliminary results released after polls closed Tuesday night.
As of 9:50 p.m. with 11 out of 38 precincts reporting, there were 1,971 votes — or 29.08 percent — opposing the measure.
First passed in 2012, Measure U added a quarter-cent sales tax to fund public safety services in the city. The measure — which provided around $4.6 million in funding last year — pays for 10 percent of the personnel in the Police Department and the staff of one of the city’s five fire stations. The measure is set to expire in 2021.
Measure U2018 — which the City Council voted to put on the ballot in July — increases the tax rate from a quarter-cent to one cent and remains in place until voters choose to end it. City staff estimate it would raise around $18 million per year for the General Fund.
"We are humbled and grateful about the early returns,” said Mark van de Kamp, city spokesman. “This mirrors our community survey polling results from early this year, and the campaign message resonated with our community. We appreciate the confirmation of our public service and will meet the challenge to maintain and enhance city services.”
City staff have said the Measure U extension and rate increase is needed to keep critical public safety services funded in the midst of large budget shortfalls, which have largely been driven by rising pension costs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, the City Council approved a budget that includes an $8.5 million deficit in the General Fund.
The funding priorities for the 2018 version of Measure U include graffiti and vandalism prevention, gang suppression and enforcement, firefighter staffing and maintaining 911 medical response times. Additionally, the Measure U extension calls for increased spending on library services, recreation, homelessness and programs for at-risk youth.
The funding priorities for the 2018 Measure U were modified from the 2012 version in two ways. First, homelessness was added as a priority, in response to public input received from surveys conducted by the city. Second, there will be a wider variety of public safety services provided with funding, like nonsworn staff, vehicles and equipment.
Should the measure pass, the new tax rate will go into effect April 1, raising the city’s overall sales tax rate from 8 percent to 8.75 percent. The quarter-cent tax will remain in place until 2021 if the measure fails.
Of the roughly $4.6 million in Measure U funding raised during 2017-18, around 91 percent went to public safety services. Around 52 percent of the raised funds went to police and 39 percent went to fire.
Part of the remaining 9 percent of Measure U money raised in the past fiscal year went to the Santa Maria Public Library, providing the funds to keep the library open an additional eight hours per week. The remaining funds went toward the Recreation and Parks Department’s graffiti removal and code compliance efforts.
City officials have said around 90 percent of the tax proceeds from the new measure will go toward public safety, though the funding breakdown between the fire and police departments may change as needs arise. The remaining 10 percent would fund youth programs and other quality-of-life services.