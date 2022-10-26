The Carpenters Union Training Center, shown in a slide from Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell's presentation at the State of the City Address, is currently under construction near the Broadway offramp from Highway 101.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino spoke about the city’s current state and what the future holds at the annual State of the City Address sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning.
The Park Edge mixed-use project is one of the developments that have been approved by Santa Maria but are not yet under construction. These images are from City Manager Jason Stilwell's presentation at the State of the City Address sponsored Wednesday by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Radisson hotel.
Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell spoke about the city’s current state and what the future holds at the annual State of the City Address sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning.
Among the projects under review by Santa Maria is the 145-acre Blosser Ranch that would include commercial and office space, a new school and 1,105 residential rental units, shown in this slide from City Manager Jason Stilwell's presentation Wednesday morning at the State of the City Address.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino takes a question from the audience as Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Morris listens behind her at the 2022 State of the City Address at the Raddison hotel Wednesday morning.
Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell tells business owners and residents about development projects at the Santa Maria State of the City Address at the Radisson hotel Wednesday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Santa Maria Studios affordable apartments for seniors, shown in a slide from City Manager Jason Stilwell's presentation, is among the housing projects under constriction in the city.
Contributed
The Carpenters Union Training Center, shown in a slide from Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell's presentation at the State of the City Address, is currently under construction near the Broadway offramp from Highway 101.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino spoke about the city’s current state and what the future holds at the annual State of the City Address sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
The Park Edge mixed-use project is one of the developments that have been approved by Santa Maria but are not yet under construction. These images are from City Manager Jason Stilwell's presentation at the State of the City Address sponsored Wednesday by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Radisson hotel.
Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell spoke about the city’s current state and what the future holds at the annual State of the City Address sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Among the projects under review by Santa Maria is the 145-acre Blosser Ranch that would include commercial and office space, a new school and 1,105 residential rental units, shown in this slide from City Manager Jason Stilwell's presentation Wednesday morning at the State of the City Address.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino takes a question from the audience as Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Morris listens behind her at the 2022 State of the City Address at the Raddison hotel Wednesday morning.
Santa Maria is a bright spot on the Central Coast, with redevelopment underway downtown, new housing being built, new businesses coming in and relatively little traffic, according to city officials who delivered the State of the City Address on Wednesday morning.
Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell summarized where the city is now and where it’s headed at the annual event put together by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
In comments filled with quips and asides, Patino drew laughter and applause from an audience of about 170 residents, business owners, city workers and officials from other government agencies who turned out at 7 a.m. for breakfast and information at the Radisson hotel.
She noted the state says Santa Maria has 109,707 residents.
“We think it’s more like 120,000 because we can tell when people flush the toilet,” she said.
On a more serious note, she said public safety is a top priority for the city, which is also working on streamlining the building permit process, trying to attract and retain the staff needed to provide services, incrementally adding a fiber optic network underground and targeting completion of a General Plan update by 2024.
Patino also said he city has a blueprint for creating 16,000 new housing units by 2045, adding the city has enough water to serve them because it is sitting on a very large aquifer and had the foresight to purchase state water.
She said the question is whether the city wants to grow up or out.
Patino said one of the complaints she hears from residents is that there’s too much traffic.
“When people say that to me, I figure they haven’t gone out of the city very often,” she said, noting she has asked people who moved here from Southern California what they like about the city, and they say, “There’s no traffic.”
Patino’s own complaint is the state issuing more mandates, like allowing accessory dwelling units on virtually any parcel while not requiring parking for those units and allowing affordable housing projects to essentially bypass the city’s review and permitting processes.
“We want to build, and we have the will to build, but the state is not allowing us to do it our way,” Patino said, later adding, “We keep getting these mandates. I’m still not over the light bulbs.”
But she said Santa Maria has a lot of attractions and things to do that make it a destination for many people.
“I think Santa Maria has a great quality of life [and] civic amenities,” Patino said. “Last year we opened our 28th park … . We have more parks than Santa Barbara. Most people don’t recognize that.”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“What makes Santa Maria so special is the people,” she said. “All of you make our community better.”
Looking at development
Stilwell said he didn’t have the entertaining speaking ability Patino has, so he jumped right into some development statistics, noting last fiscal year, the city experienced $200 million in new development, and to date this year, the total is $118 million.
He said the city has also added more than 1,000 accessory dwelling units, also known as “granny houses,” since 2018.
Stilwell also ran through a long list of projects already under construction.
Those include 160 affordable units for seniors in Santa Maria Studios, 160 affordable apartments in Centennial Gardens, 164 apartments in the Lakeview/Elements mixed-use project and 18 apartments in the Gateway mixed-use project at Broadway and Main Street.
Other projects under construction include the Northman Skyview Estates affordable houses, located where the drive-in theater used to be, the Carpenter’s Union Training Center near the Broadway offramp from Highway 101 and the expansion of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Approved projects not under construction include Centennial Square apartments, Park Edge mixed-use project, Avante Apartments, Maxco box facility and Seaside Packaging facility.
Projects under review include Betteravia Place residential, commercial and office project, Skylight Homes single-family residences, a Holiday Inn Express for the north end of town and Blosser Ranch, a 145-acre development with commercial and office space, a new school and 1,105 residential rental units.
A variety of projects are also planned for city owned properties around Broadway and Main Street, and a 45-acre annexation is proposed at Union Valley Parkway and Highway 135 that would bring retail and commercial projects, a restaurant, a gas station and 400 residential units to the city.