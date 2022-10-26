Santa Maria is a bright spot on the Central Coast, with redevelopment underway downtown, new housing being built, new businesses coming in and relatively little traffic, according to city officials who delivered the State of the City Address on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell summarized where the city is now and where it’s headed at the annual event put together by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In comments filled with quips and asides, Patino drew laughter and applause from an audience of about 170 residents, business owners, city workers and officials from other government agencies who turned out at 7 a.m. for breakfast and information at the Radisson hotel.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

