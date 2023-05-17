Santa Maria’s third quarter revenues are up and expenses are down compared to last year, but most of the cost savings are the result of vacancies throughout the city’s departments, according to a financial report delivered to the City Council on Tuesday.
While many of those vacancies have been filled, the open positions during the first and second quarters will still have an impact on the year-end balance, said Mary Harvey, director of finance.
Increases in revenues appear to be attributed to continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation that is driving up costs on which some of the tax revenues are based.
Harvey said sales tax revenues are running 8.1%, or about $1.8 million, more than the third quarter last year, with hotels and restaurants showing the greatest percentage growth and automobiles and transportation accounting for the greatest dollar increase.
Property taxes are running 6.9%, or $850,000, more than the same period last year.
The transient occupancy tax, which is charged on all short-term room rentals, rose 2.3%, or $61,400, from the third quarter last year, although the tax only accounts for about 5% of the city’s General Fund revenue.
Harvey attributed the increase to steady occupancy of hotel and motel rooms as special events return to prepandemic levels and to inflation, which has prompted owners to increase room rates.
Revenue from licenses, permits and fees is down 1.2%, or about $3.1 million, although construction activity has remained steady.
The city issued fewer permits for accessory dwelling units this year at 111 compared to 152 last year.
However, major construction permits issued during the quarter included a new Taco Bell on South Blosser Road, a new medical office on East Chapel Street and expansion of an existing self-storage facility on West Betteravia Road.
On the expenses side, most city departments are spending less than was budgeted for, according to Harvey’s report.
The Police Department is 8.2%, or $3 million, under budget, with vacant positions accounting for $2.9 million of that total.
The Recreation and Parks Department is 9.3%, or $1.1 million, under budget due to vacant positions, many of which are to be filled this quarter, and the Santa Maria Outdoor Recreation Experience that started in March with a $500,000 grant.
The Community Development Department is 18.8%, or $1.2 million, under budget, largely due to vacancies in the Planning and Community Services divisions plus payments for services yet to be made.
Those include a pending payment of $215,135 to Santa Barbara County for the quarter’s Animal Services contract.
The Public Works Department is 12.8%, or $556,000, under budget, mostly as a result of vacancies in the Engineering and Facilities divisions.
The City Manager’s Office is 14.5%, or $1.3 million, under budget due to vacancies in the Information Technology Division, although four of the five open positions were filled in the third quarter, Harvey said.
The Finance Department is 13.4%, or about $593,000, under budget as a result of vacancies in the Accounting and Budget functional areas, although five of seven vacancies have now been filled.
Among other General Fund departments, Materials and Supplies is running 4.2%, or $155,700, over budget because increases in electric, gas and water rates have made it more expensive to keep parks and public buildings in operation, Harvey said.