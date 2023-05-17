Santa Maria’s third quarter revenues are up and expenses are down compared to last year, but most of the cost savings are the result of vacancies throughout the city’s departments, according to a financial report delivered to the City Council on Tuesday.

While many of those vacancies have been filled, the open positions during the first and second quarters will still have an impact on the year-end balance, said Mary Harvey, director of finance.

Increases in revenues appear to be attributed to continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation that is driving up costs on which some of the tax revenues are based.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

