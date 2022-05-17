Preliminary work on a proposed trail along the Santa Maria River levee from Santa Maria to Guadalupe will move forward, despite objections from farmers along the route, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agreed on a unanimous vote Tuesday.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson initially planned to vote against the motion to conduct surveys, perform design work, acquire permits and conduct an environmental review and have $1.5 million in Shell settlement money included in the proposed 2022-23 budget.
Nelson was concerned that if the board spent $1.5 million, the county would get to a point where the project is a foregone conclusion and protecting agriculture along the route would be of less concern.
He also said the money that the trail would cost could be spent on a lot more recreational opportunities in the North County.
“This is an $8 [million] to $9 million project, and the way to protect agriculture is to spend more, not less,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino responded.
Jeff Frapwell, assistant county executive officer, said the board could establish an appropriation of $1.5 million, but it wouldn’t have to be spent all at once; there would be decision points in the process.
That won Nelson over to make the vote unanimous after a hearing that lasted well over three hours, including the testimony of some 60 members of the public.
About 41 speakers made up of cyclists, hikers, students, youth group supporters, family and community organization representatives supported the trail, while about 19 farmers who grow crops alongside the proposed route and farming organization representatives opposed it.
But opinions were also split among officials from other public agencies.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, Councilman Mike Cordero and County Planning Commissioner Vincent Martinez opposed the trail.
Their opposition was based on public safety and the need to protect a safe food supply.
“I know this project was proposed 30 years ago … but things have changed in 30 years,” Patino said.
Santa Maria Councilman Carlos Escobedo, Councilwoman Gloria Soto and Guadalupe Councilwoman Lillian Cardenas supported it based on the lack of recreational opportunities in the area, the importance to people’s health and the need for a safe connection between the two cities for cyclists, walkers and runners.
The report based on a survey of 500 people, 200 of them in Spanish, provided low-, medium- and high-cost alternatives for the board to consider.
“My vision is … a paved trail, fenced on both sides with cameras, restrooms … [and a] constant ATV patrol,” Lavagnino said.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann strongly urged the board to move forward on the project, noting she’d worked hard on it for five years.
“What we’ve heard today is that the people who live in Santa Maria and Guadalupe want a trail that will benefit their communities,” Hartmann said. “What they are telling us is they are grossly underserved compared to other areas of our county, and that this is unfair and unjust.”
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart agreed and said the concerns raised by agricultural organizations had to be addressed, which he said will take a lot of work and cooperation.
“We can’t let the bad behavior of a few people confine and constrain our vision for a bright future,” Hart said, referring to the concerns about trespassing, theft and vandalism by people who ignore signs and contamination from dogs allowed to run free in the fields.