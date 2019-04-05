The city of Santa Maria is reviewing its policy on the release of officer misconduct records in response to a recent state appeals court decision that declared records dated prior to 2019 fall under a new police transparency law.
The decision, published by the First District Court of Appeal, helps provide clarity on Senate Bill 1421, which opens up records stemming from sustained findings that an officer was guilty of sexual assault or dishonest in the course of duty. Records concerning officer-involved shootings and use-of-force incidents that resulted in serious injuries or deaths also are covered under the law.
“We have been reviewing our policy in light of the published opinion and will likely change our policy,” interim City Attorney Phil Sinco said Friday.
Last week, the city announced that it would not provide records dated prior to Jan. 1 until a number of lawsuits filed by unions representing law enforcement officers were settled.
The argument of the different unions has largely hinged on whether the law can be applied "retroactively" to records created before the new year.
In its decision, the court ruled that the unions' argument was "without merit."
Sinco said the city has been continuing to review records to determine what will be releasable under SB 1421.
“We were already moving ahead with preparing any potentially complying records,” he said. “We aren’t in a position to release the records yet even if we do change our policy.”
Sinco said officials now are reviewing documents related to the death of Santa Maria Police Officer Alberto Covarrubias Jr., who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old police Explorer Scout.
Covarrubias was shot by a fellow officer as police supervisors attempted to arrest him while he was on duty in January 2012.
Sinco said there were a number of investigations that took place that probed the circumstances of Covarrubias’ death and the city was working to determine what might be releasable.
“We’re expediting that [review] in light of the published decision,” he said. “After that, we’ll get to the other cases that have been identified as potentially complying.”