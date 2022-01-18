Santa Maria's state-mandated organics recycling program went into effect Jan. 1, but city leaders are expecting it will take some time for residents to adjust to new rules for disposal of their food waste.
Under the new ordinance approved by the Santa Maria City Council in December, residents and businesses are required to recover and recycle organic waste to prevent it from winding up in the landfill. Noncompliance could result in fines as well as increased utility fees.
The ordinance was adopted in response to Senate Bill 1383, which was approved by the state Legislature in 2016 and required to be implemented by January 2022, with the intention of reducing methane gas emissions.
While last week was the first for green waste pickup under the new ordinance, Solid Waste Manager Herb Cantu said it is hard to judge the level of compliance so far.
"It is a little early to tell how well the program went from a compliance perspective for the first week of green waste/organics collection. Although, we have had approximately 40 customers call per day to inquire about the program, with the majority being excited about the program," Cantu said.
Around 75% of the city's approximately 20,500 residential utilities customers already have green waste bins — gray bins with a brown lid —for both yard waste and food scraps that can be used under the new ordinance, according to Cantu.
"Over the next 18 months, [we] will be working on adding residents to the program who do not have green waste containers," Cantu said.
Residents who already receive trash or recycling services can add a green waste bin with no rate increase.
Over the coming years, the city will phase in new all-green bins for green waste, like those provided to the small group of residents who participated in the green waste pilot program last year. Trash bins also will eventually be traded out from the gray model with a green lid to an all-grey bin.
"We're choosing to go with an all-green can because it stands out a little better," Cantu said. "The state allows us a grace period of seven to eight years to switch out the bins."
The Utilities Department is also distributing complimentary small indoor pails that can be used to hold organics waste in the kitchen before bringing it to the larger bin outdoors.
According to the department, the bins are a convenient way to store food waste without having to make individual trips to the green waste bin every time. They can also be washed in the dishwasher between uses.
Organics waste items that can be placed in the bins include food scraps like bread, fruit, vegetables, bones and cheese. Liquid items cannot be placed in the bins.
Cantu said CalRecycle provides the city with a two-year grace period for residents to comply with the new regulations, with the majority of local businesses already sorting green waste in compliance with previous state legislation.
"During that time, staff will be conducting field audits, outreach and education to residents and businesses regarding the requirements of the new state mandate," he said, noting that the city will analyze representative samples of trash from the landfill to look for the presence of green waste on a quarterly basis. "We understand that it's a big change for our constituents."