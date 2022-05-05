Many around Santa Maria are reacting to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 and its constitutional right to abortion.
"It's just so hard to believe that the right for a woman to choose an abortion is under attack," said Gloria Soto, who refers to herself as Santa Maria's only pro-choice city City Council member. "There's going to have to be a lot of civic engagement over the coming months to push back."
On Tuesday, Politico reported on leaked documents of a draft majority opinion of Justice Samuel Alito showing that the court could overturn Roe v. Wade, which would pave the way for individual states to ban abortions.
In response to the news, many around the country held rallies at government buildings like statehouses and city halls, including in Santa Maria where nearly 40 gathered before the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
"No girl should have to go through what I went through," said Pat Lala of Santa Maria, holding back tears. "In 1957, my father took me to a doctor above a deli in downtown Los Angeles. The only thing I had for the pain was a towel he handed me and said, 'Now you be quiet.' There was no aftercare; the pain lasted for months."
Santa Maria also has played host to anti-abortion demonstrations and events, including 40 Days for Life, which ran from March 2 to April 10. The nationwide anti-abortion campaign organizes prayer vigils outside of abortion clinics.
"This spring, our Santa Maria campaign was just one of those that took place in 588 cities. We had more than 100 people from Santa Maria sign statements of peace, agreeing to hold prayer vigils outside of Planned Parenthood as loving peaceful witness to the sanctity of life,” said Hilda Cabal of 40 Days for Life, during the March 3 City Council meeting. “Our Santa Maria community is pro-life, pro-family and pro-love, and abortion stops a beating heart.”
The draft court decision is not final, and the court is expected to continue to hear more about the case in the coming months. During that time, the California Legislature is working to add an amendment to the state constitution protecting abortion rights.