Twitchell Management Authority is inviting Santa Maria residents to a public hearing on June 3 to provide feedback on an annual water conservation report.
The hearing regarding the 2020 Annual Report of Hydrogeologic Conditions, Water Requirements, Supplies and Disposition for the Santa Maria Valley Management Area will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
The report presents annual data regarding groundwater conditions as well as water demand and supply in the Santa Maria Valley Management Area.
The public hearing can be accessed at the following Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Su2Eq5xvQ8eIv6NoHt8LBw.
Written comments should be sent as soon as possible to Twitchell Management Authority at 2065 E. Main St., Santa Maria, CA 93454.
Luhdorff and Scalmanini Consulting Engineers prepared the 2020 report, which can be viewed at bit.ly/TMAdocs.