Santa Maria residents are invited to provide input about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic through a community needs survey to help determine priorities for response efforts and federal relief funds.
The 15-minute survey is available in English and Spanish at survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehnrdbrmklsh5yhf/start, and will remain open until March 24.
"Information collected from this survey may not only assist city staff in developing future funding priorities for the city’s federally grant-funded programs, but will also provide additional information that may be helpful as our community navigates through this public health crisis," said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Questions about the survey can be directed to Community Programs Manager Rosie Rojo at 805-925-0951, ext. 2381.