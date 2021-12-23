A new ordinance mandating the recovery and recycling of food wastes was introduced this week by the Santa Maria City Council in response to a state law that authorizes fines of $10,000 a day for not complying with its provisions.
The state law not only requires the city to take actions to reduce organic waste going to the landfill but also makes residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations like food banks responsible for meeting mandates that will increase their costs as well.
And if residents fail to adjust to the new system the city plans to implement within its existing solid waste collection framework, it could mean changes would have to be made that could increase trash collection rates by 10%, city officials said.
Council members generally were not happy about the changes being mandated by Senate Bill 1383 that was approved by the state Legislature in 2016 but requires implementation by January 2022.
“Who was the genius that put 1383 together?” asked Mayor Alice Patino as the council received a presentation on the ordinance and state mandates Tuesday night.
The council voted 3-2 to introduce the ordinance, which must come back for a second reading and adoption, likely at the next council meeting Jan. 4.
Patino and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield cast the dissenting votes.
“No,” Patino said during the roll call vote. “Ceremonial, but no.”
But Councilwoman Gloria Soto and Councilman Mike Cordero, who moved and seconded to introduce the ordinance, said the new mandates will benefit the environment and people will eventually adjust to the new processes.
“Even though this is going to be a new challenge for us and residents as well, I am hopeful that we will be able to reduce our waste,” Soto said. “In this country, we are really wasteful. We buy too much food, and then we end up throwing most of it away.
“And so I hope that this going to be a step in us being more mindful of what we buy and what we consume,” she said. “Especially when there are so many people out there that don’t have enough, and that will also translate to us protecting our environment further.”
Goals and provisions
Herb Cantu, the city’s solid waste manager, said the goal of the state regulation is to reduce the amount of methane gas emitted from landfills.
“This is the most significant waste reduction mandate to be adopted in the last 30 years in California,” Cantu said.
Although Santa Maria collects the methane produced by the city landfill, and Marian Regional Medical Center burns 60% to 80% of that gas to produce electricity for its operations and the city burns the rest to put energy into the state’s electrical grid, SB 1383 doesn’t make any allowances for that beneficial use.
To implement the mandates, the city will have to change the color of its waste wheelers, and residents and businesses will have to start putting their food waste into the greenwaste recycling bins instead of the regular trash bins.
“So they’d rather have maggots growing in your greenwaste bin,” Waterfield said. “Guess what’s going to happen to our sewer system? Everybody’s going to be throwing it [down] the drain.”
Cantu said the city will provide outreach and education to residents, including ways to avoid the issues of smell — putting Simple Green in the bottom of the greenwaste wheeler — as well as maggots and rats by freezing their food waste and putting it in the bin the night before collection day.
Demands on businesses
Businesses will have to separate their organic waste from recyclables and trash, although a few like doctor and dentist offices that don’t generate much food waste will be exempt.
However large generators like supermarkets and restaurants that have both fresh food and prepared food they would normally throw away will have to provide that to food recovery organizations like the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
All of them will have to keep records of what types and how much food they provide and receive and make annual reports to the city.
The new mandates also apply to contract waste haulers and self-haulers, who don’t normally separate the waste stream but now will have to.
Santa Maria recycles greenwaste at the city's landfill, but contract haulers and self-haulers will be required to take organic waste to a certified composting center.
Cantu said residential and business compliance will be key to meeting the mandates.
“Education and outreach will be critical to the success of this program,” he said.
The city will continue collecting greenwaste and organic waste every other week, but if residents fail to comply with separating food waste or the state mandates weekly pickup, the city will have to buy four new trucks at $1 million each and hire four new drivers at about the same cost.
That would also lead to a 10% increase in collection rates.
Shad Springer, the city utilities director, said the provisions of the ordinance are an effort to save money for the city and taxpayers, although cost increases are anticipated in the future.
“This is the most cost-effective and efficient way to move forward at this time,” Springer said.