Santa Maria residents and businesses could see their water and sewer service costs go up starting next year due to rate increases city officials say are needed to cover ongoing operations and infrastructure maintenance.
The proposed rate increases, which were developed using a study written by the city's consultant HDR Engineering, would take effect over four years.
On Wednesday, city officials held a workshop to explain the rate increases at City Hall.
The rates included fixed monthly charges based on the size of the property’s meter, along with consumption charges that vary with the amount of water used.
A single-family home with a ¾-inch meter would pay an additional $14.63 each month to use 15 units of water in 2020. Monthly rates would continue to go up at a rate of $5.75 in 2021, $5.93 in 2022 and $6.30 in 2023.
One unit is equal to 100 cubic feet of water or approximately 748 gallons.
HDR Engineering Associate Vice President Shawn Koorn said the city’s study looked at the cost of providing utility service over five years to determine what rate adjustment was necessary to cover operating costs and necessary infrastructure improvements.
Utilities Director Shad Springer said the rates needed to cover the ongoing costs of providing water and sewer service, replacing lines as needed and maintaining reserves to deal with unexpected costs, like emergency repair work.
The last increases in water and sewer rates occurred in July 2017.
During Wednesday’s workshop, several residents said the billing structure punished those that strove to be conservative with water use because the per-gallon cost would decline for heavy users.
“We’re being penalized for using less water as we’ve been told to do for all these decades, and not being penalized for using more water,” one woman said.
Springer said the city’s rates needed to reflect the cost of service due to Proposition 218, which was adopted by voters in 1996. Among other things, the measure required that property-related fees do not exceed the cost of service and that the cost reflect the amount attributable to a given parcel.
Since the cost of installing water and sewer lines was fixed regardless of how much water is ultimately delivered to a property, the cost for those using smaller amounts of water would be proportionally higher based on use, Springer said.
The City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed rate increases at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at City Hall.
Under Prop. 218, the rate increases would not take effect if a majority of the city’s roughly 22,000 water and sewer service customers opposed the increases.
Written protests to the proposed rate increases must be received before the public hearing concludes to be considered.
More information about the proposed rate increases is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities.