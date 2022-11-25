Santa Maria will release a draft of the updated General Plan Housing Element for public review and comment next week and has scheduled a Dec. 1 presentation about it that the public can attend in person or via Zoom, a city spokeswoman said.

The Community Development Department is updating the Housing Element that will serve as the city’s policy on developing, maintaining and improving housing for all economic segments of the city for the next eight years, the spokeswoman said.

Members of the public can review the draft version online or at the Community Development Department starting Monday, Nov. 28, and will have until Thursday, Dec. 29, to submit their comments about the housing analysis and proposed policies, goals and programs.

