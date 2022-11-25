Santa Maria will release a draft of the updated General Plan Housing Element for public review and comment next week and has scheduled a Dec. 1 presentation about it that the public can attend in person or via Zoom, a city spokeswoman said.
The Community Development Department is updating the Housing Element that will serve as the city’s policy on developing, maintaining and improving housing for all economic segments of the city for the next eight years, the spokeswoman said.
Members of the public can review the draft version online or at the Community Development Department starting Monday, Nov. 28, and will have until Thursday, Dec. 29, to submit their comments about the housing analysis and proposed policies, goals and programs.
Comments will be considered as the final version is developed for the City Council to consider for adoption.
The draft element can be reviewed by visiting the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org and clicking on the Community Development link in the drop-down menu of the City Government tab at the top.
The presentation on the draft element will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St., where the public can attend in person.
Spanish and Mixteco translation will be available.
Comments can be submitted prior to the Dec. 29 deadline by email to Frank Albro, principal planner, at Falbro@cityofsantamaria.org or mailed or hand-delivered to Albro at the Community Development Department, 110 S. Pine St., Room 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458.
For more information, call the department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2379.