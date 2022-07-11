Santa Maria Regional Transit is partnering with the Santa Barbara County Fair to provide free trolley rides to the fairgrounds.
The trolley will run from 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Routes will run every 15 to 20 minutes from the Fairpark at 937 S. Thornburg St. to the Harbor Freight/Vallarta bus stop near 1482 S. Broadway.
The city also will display its first electric bus at the SMRT booth at the fair.
Questions may be directed to Santa Maria's Transit Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2459.