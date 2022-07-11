Santa Maria Regional Transit has changed Route 2 to travel along Cook Street instead of West Main Street, effective immediately.
Route 2 offers bidirectional service in northern Santa Maria, running on 30- and 60-minute frequencies, primarily traveling along Donovan Road and Western Avenue. Going forward, new stops along Cook Street will include Western Avenue, Pine Street, North Broadway and Miller Street.
For more information about SMRT routes and fares, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit or www.ridesmrt.org.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2480.