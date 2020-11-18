Santa Maria receives more than $960K in COVID-19 funding for public facilities, rental assistance

Santa Maria will receive more than $960,000 in a second round of COVID-19 federal CARES Act funding that will allow for increased rental assistance, safer public facilities and additional code compliance resources.

After being allocated $958,272 by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development in March, the city was notified in October of an additional allocation of $965,080 that could be added to existing program funding used to prevent, prepare and respond to the pandemic, Community Programs Manager Rosie Rojo said.

In Santa Maria, these funds have been divided between emergency rental assistance, general administration costs for increasing the city's response to the virus, and improvements to public facilities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While an amendment to the city's Annual Action Plan was made to account for the new funds, the programs that already have been designated funds will not be changed, Rojo said.

"It's just allowing us to add more money to the pot," she said.

One of the larger allocations of funds will go to public facility improvements, which draws 42% of federal COVID-19 funds to reduce the spread of germs and ensure social distancing at city offices and buildings.

These improvements could include installing of sneeze guards and touchless doors, removing architectural barriers that prevent social distancing, or replacing HVAC systems to promote better airflow, Director of Community Development Chuen Ng wrote in a report to the Santa Maria City Council about the funds.