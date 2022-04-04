Santa Maria rangers removed nearly 62,000 pounds of trash during a homeless encampment cleanup along the Santa Maria Valley Railroad last week as part of the city's three-fold approach to addressing homelessness.
The three-day cleanup, led by city rangers and 2 Mexicans Junk Removal, took place along a half-mile stretch of tracks between West Depot Street and Blosser Road from March 29 to 31. The cleanup resulted in more than 24 truckloads of trash taken to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill in an operation that cost the city $16,000.
Since January, the city has issued dozens of trespassing citations in the area, and received several complaints about noise, fires, vandalism, theft, digging and trash odors, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
According to van de Kamp, the city posted notice-to-vacate signs in the area 72 hours prior to the cleanup, as required by state law. The reverse side of the signs listed local nonprofits that provide resources including shelter, food and counseling.
Three people were reconnected with family as part of the process, according to van de Kamp. He noted that much of the area had been abandoned before the cleanup, so an exact number of residents who left beforehand was unknown. He also said there were no incidents during the cleanup process.
The cost of removal was paid for using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federally funded stimulus package. At a Jan. 18 City Council meeting, the city committed to using $300,000 of the city's over $37 million in ARPA funds to address homeless safety and quality of life.
The cleanup is part of the city's strategy for addressing homelessness with a focus on education, support and partnership. The city also partners with organizations such as CityNet and the Salvation Army in the endeavor.
The railroad cleanup is the second major effort to address homeless encampments this year, with Santa Maria city rangers and partners removing nearly 50,000 pounds of trash from the Santa Maria Riverbed in February.
According to van de Kamp, no dates for future cleanups have been set.
Homelessness has been on the rise in Santa Maria, with 382 people counted in 2020 during a countywide homeless point-in-time count compared to 457 this year, a nearly 20% increase.