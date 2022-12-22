Developers who pull building permits for new homes in Santa Maria next year will have to pay $385 more in subdivision in-lieu fees to help develop the amount of park space necessary for the city’s population.
The City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday to adopt the staff recommended 16.2% increase in the subdivision in-lieu fee, from the $2,379 rate adopted in 2020 to $2,764 for 2023.
Councilwoman Maribel Hernandez cast the “no” vote because she wanted to delay the decision to a future meeting so the city could gather input from the development community and obtain a more accurate figure on the average number of residents per unit.
She referred to five people living in a one-bedroom unit and said the number of people per unit “should be more reflective of the actual community.”
But the decision to adopt the new rate did include a direction to staff to bring the issue back to the council after collecting information from the development community.
Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks Department director, said the state’s Quimby Act allows a developer to pay a fee roughly equivalent to the acreage that otherwise would have to be dedicated for new parkland to serve a subdivision’s increase in population.
In Santa Maria, that was 3 acres for every 1,000 people living in the subdivision, and the staff report recommended increasing that to 5 acres per 1,000 people.
But it wasn’t clear if that new number was approved Tuesday or if that change had already been made.
Based on Santa Maria’s estimated 2022 population of 115,000 people, the city should have 345 acres of parks but only has 243 acres, Posada said, leaving it 102 acres short.
But the city lacks enough money to buy that much land and develop it into parks, so to help catch up, staff proposed increasing the subdivision in-lieu fee.
Posada said the fee is determined by a somewhat complex formula that starts with the average price of a developable acre of land, which in 2020 the council established as $390,000.
Based on that figure, it would cost the city nearly $39.8 million just to buy 102 acres for parkland, not including development costs.
The second factor in figuring the fee is the average household size in the city, set by the California Department of Finance at 3.75 persons for 2022.
The third factor is the Construction Cost Index, which for 2020 and 2021 combined rose by 16.2%, and although figures for 2022 are not yet available, Posada said the index is expected to increase at the same rate.
But Laurie Tamura, president of Urban Planning Concepts, said the report only told half the story, saying the city currently has $33 million in a traffic fund and $7 million in a parks fund from developer fees.
“The city owns over 14,000 acres south of the city that’s not included in the numbers,” she said, noting that all the subdivisions her company is working with now include community parks that will be developed and maintained by the developer.
She also questioned the figure of 3.7 people per household in Santa Maria, saying it should be higher.
Tamura also pointed out that right now, the cost of constructing a single-family home has $85,000 in fees added to its price.
She urged the council to postpone the decision “and look at the impact of fees on affordability.”