Developers who pull building permits for new homes in Santa Maria next year will have to pay $385 more in subdivision in-lieu fees to help develop the amount of park space necessary for the city’s population.

The City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday to adopt the staff recommended 16.2% increase in the subdivision in-lieu fee, from the $2,379 rate adopted in 2020 to $2,764 for 2023.

Councilwoman Maribel Hernandez cast the “no” vote because she wanted to delay the decision to a future meeting so the city could gather input from the development community and obtain a more accurate figure on the average number of residents per unit.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

