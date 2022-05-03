The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness to offer digital health literacy classes every Wednesday in May.
Beginning May 4, the main library at 421 S. McClelland St. will host classes on topics like online safety and privacy, Zoom and telehealth etiquette and building an online social network. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices, but laptops can be provided.
Patrons interested in attending the free classes may register by visiting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.