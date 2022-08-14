The Santa Maria Public Library is now offering magnetic induction cooktops that residents can test at home in a partnership with the Tri-County Regional Energy Network.
As of Aug. 5, residents can check out the electric-powered portable cooktops, along with induction-compatible cooking pans and cooking instructions in both English and Spanish.
“Cooking with induction has many benefits over gas and electric ranges. It is safer, more efficient and climate-friendly. It also supports the state’s initiative toward moving to electrification to meet climate goals and reduce use of fossil fuels,” said Erica Helson, 3C-REN portfolio manager. “This program offers residents the opportunity to try cooking with induction at home before they decide to make a permanent switch.”
Using copper coils to generate heat, induction cooking involves a faster, more precise heating that is easily controllable. In order for the induction to work, pots and pans need to have a magnetic and flat bottom, like cast-iron pans. As part of the service, users will be able to borrow induction-safe cookware.
Induction burners are also considered more climate-friendly, not requiring natural gas or as much electricity as traditional electric stoves. Currently, they only make up 3% of all home ovens, but that number is likely increase as government officials push for more environmentally friendly appliances. More than 50 cities in California have banned gas ranges in new construction over the coming years.
The Tri-County Regional Energy Network, which partnered with the library to provide the cooktops, is a regional association between San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The network was created to deliver energy-saving programs and industry training throughout the region, helping to reduce energy use and support climate goals.
3C-REN is bringing the induction cooktops to libraries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including the Lompoc Public Library.
To learn more about the cooktops, find a participating library or learn more about 3C-REN's energy-saving tools, visit www.3c-ren.org/diy-toolkit/.