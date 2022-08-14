Inductioncooktop01.jpg

Thanks to a partnership with the Tri-County Regional Energy Network, or 3C-REN, the Santa Maria Public Library is offering induction cooktops that residents can check out. The cooktops are more energy efficient than traditional stoves. 

The Santa Maria Public Library is now offering magnetic induction cooktops that residents can test at home in a partnership with the Tri-County Regional Energy Network.

As of Aug. 5, residents can check out the electric-powered portable cooktops, along with induction-compatible cooking pans and cooking instructions in both English and Spanish.

“Cooking with induction has many benefits over gas and electric ranges. It is safer, more efficient and climate-friendly. It also supports the state’s initiative toward moving to electrification to meet climate goals and reduce use of fossil fuels,” said Erica Helson, 3C-REN portfolio manager. “This program offers residents the opportunity to try cooking with induction at home before they decide to make a permanent switch.”   

