The Santa Maria Public Library has extended its hours of operations this week.
The library is now open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Previously, the library operated between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and has not been open on Sunday since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approved in the fiscal years 2022-24 budget, the City Council set aside funds to expand library staff and hours aiming to return them to pre-pandemic service levels.
Questions about the new hours may be directed to the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.