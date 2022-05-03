The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will offer Storytime to You at a different stop each week this month.
Bring a blanket to sit and enjoy literacy building and fun for the whole family, as library staff conduct two storytimes on Thursday. The first will be at 2 p.m. at Evans Park, 200 W. Williams St, and the second at 4 p.m. at Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way.
Storytime to You events will continue throughout the month, and more information can be found on the library events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Questions may be directed to the library's outreach services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.