The Santa Maria Airport District Board will begin transitioning to a by-district election process following a letter from a Malibu-based law firm that alleged the at-large elections for the board of directors violated the California Voting Rights Act.
In October, the airport district received a letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman, of Shenkman & Hughes, on behalf of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, a Texas-based Latino voter participation organization. The letter alleged that the board of directors election features racially polarized voting and that filling board seats through an at-large election diluted the votes of minority groups.
The next month, the board adopted a resolution announcing its intention to switch to a by-district election process for its board members.
“With the way that the Voting Rights Act is written, it’s very difficult to prove that you don’t have racially polarized voting,” said Chris Hastert, general manager of the Santa Maria Airport District. “So we passed a resolution basically stating that although we don’t necessarily agree that that’s the case, the easiest move to save money and time for everybody is to go down the path of switching to district-based elections.“
Shenkman, whose letters have brought about district elections in Palmdale, Costa Mesa and Wildomar, said he was pleased the airport board chose to adopt district elections. "It sounds like they’re on the right path and we’re happy they made that decision,” he said.
On Thursday at 7 p.m., the board of directors will hold its first meeting to gather public input on the transition process at the district office, 3217 Terminal Drive. A second public meeting for public comment will be held on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
“We don’t have any maps drawn yet,” Hastert said. “This is where the public can come in and give their input as to how they think things should be.”
Hastert said the district had hired the National Demographics Corp. to help with drawing draft maps for consideration. The airport district — which will be broken up into five election districts — encompasses an area of approximately 400 square miles extending from the Cuyama River at the north to just south of Los Alamos at the south. In an east-west direction, the district begins at Point Sal at the Pacific Ocean and extends eastward around 30 miles.
The new districts will be utilized for the first time during the November 2020 election.
Hastert said the airport district decided switching to by-district elections was the fiscally-responsible decision.
“There’s a limit in what the liability is as far as attorney’s fees and other things if you decide to move to district-based elections,” Hastert said. “If you don’t do that, win or lose, the attorney’s fees are going to be really high. And we don’t see any downside to switching to district-based elections. So we really think it’s in our best interest to save money for our taxpayers and not spend it all on attorney’s fees.”
The airport board’s transition to districts occurs in the midst of transitions to by-district elections for council seats in Santa Maria and Lompoc.
In Santa Maria, the process of adopting district elections for City Council was begun after an attorney representing former City Council candidate Hector Sanchez sent a letter claiming the city’s at-large council elections violated the California Voting Rights Act.
Hastert said the board expects to complete its selection of a district map by either late January or early February.