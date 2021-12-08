The Santa Maria Police Department has finalized its first formalized strategic plan, outlining steps of action to enhance officer support and training, increase community engagement and implement modern policing strategies over the next two years.
The plan was presented to the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday but did not require any approval action.
The department began the creation of the 2022-24 plan in late spring with the help of management firm Conor Consulting, conducting bilingual community meetings as well as community and department surveys to gather feedback on proposed strategies.
Police officials have identified the plan as being another piece of the department's commitment to improving transparency, community relations and staff retention.
"Since 2013 … we had many things we changed in the department, from policies and procedures to essentially the culture, through Chief [Ralph] Martin and Chief [Phil] Hansen," Chief Marc Schneider told the City Council Tuesday. "Now, looking forward into the future, we’ve created a strategic plan that is essentially a roadmap for our officers and sworn professional staff within the department, as well as city leadership and our community."
Each of the three main priorities in the strategic plan is broken down into three objectives, which are then further detailed with a list of action items.
Under the priority of investing in staff, the department outlined objectives including promoting health and wellness, creating professional growth opportunities and preparing for the future.
This includes the creation of a Wellness Committee by early 2022 to organize wellness resources, identification of needed areas of training for officers — as well as options for basic Spanish language courses — and stepping up recruitment efforts.
When it comes to engaging the community, the plan mentions broad strategies for collecting more community feedback and increasing community events hosted by the department, as well as a calendar for completing crucial trainings.
By the end of each calendar year through 2024, all officers and public safety dispatchers will have completed annual trainings in crisis intervention as well as defensive tactics and de-escalation, the plan states.
According to Schneider, the city's de-escalation training will go "above and beyond" state requirements with more hours of training on an annual basis.
"We just wanted to develop that and show that that’s something that’s important moving forward, and really put an emphasis on de-escalation," Schneider said.
When asked by Councilwoman Gloria Soto about implicit bias training, he noted room for improvement, stating that the pandemic slowed down the department's timeline for in-person trainings on the topic.
"We have a handful of folks who already went through our implicit bias training, and in 2022 we’ll be trying to get the remainder of the department through that as well," he said.
The last section focused on modern policing strategies, outlining plans to establish report writing stations throughout the city by January, deploy bike patrol officers by July and continue identifying areas of need for department drones.
The department also shared a new mission statement, "Committed to serving our community by enhancing public safety," and a new department vision in the form of the motto "Our Community ... Your Police."
Councilman Mike Cordero, a retired Santa Maria lieutenant, praised the plan's framing as a "roadmap," noting that departments have to be amenable to cultural changes.
"This is great work; all we have to do now is get the men and women of the Santa Maria Police Department to get into the training and get this work done," he said.
Paul Conor of Conor Consulting agreed, saying that the constantly changing cultural environment around law enforcement was part of the basis for having a shorter-term plan.
"One of the reasons the strategic plan is two years instead of three years or five years is because society has changed so much, and the impact of social media and laws have made the public safety industry — both the fire services and the police services — much more responsive to what’s happening," Conor said.
The department's strategic plan will be posted on the city website for viewing but can currently be accessed via the Dec. 8 City Council agenda at cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net.