Local residents are invited to a community meeting to share their input on the future of the Santa Maria Police Department at Minami Community Center on Monday.
The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will be hosted by Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider, with guidance from Conor Consulting.
Attendees will be invited to give feedback on components of the Santa Maria Police Department's Strategic Plan, which will guide the department's efforts and activities from 2022-24, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Paul Conor of Conor Consulting will make a presentation to the public regarding the strategic plan, with Police Department leaders also present to give information.
Spanish interpretation will be available at the meeting.
Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive.