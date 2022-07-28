The Santa Maria Police Department acquired 11 bicycles from local business Main Street Cycles last week to replace the department's old worn-out fleet.  

Scott Clark, owner of Main Street Cycles, 311 E. Main St., has been a longtime supporter of the department, offering repair services and other assistance.

On July 21, after seeing that the SMPD's current fleet of 11 bikes needed to be replaced due to aging parts and equipment, he worked with the Santa Maria Police Council to offer the brand-new Trek bikes at cost. 

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

