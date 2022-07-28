The Santa Maria Police Department acquired 11 bicycles from local business Main Street Cycles last week to replace the department's old worn-out fleet.
Scott Clark, owner of Main Street Cycles, 311 E. Main St., has been a longtime supporter of the department, offering repair services and other assistance.
On July 21, after seeing that the SMPD's current fleet of 11 bikes needed to be replaced due to aging parts and equipment, he worked with the Santa Maria Police Council to offer the brand-new Trek bikes at cost.
"He's been a great supporter of the department for many years," said Police Chief Marc Schneider. "He's helped with maintenance and worked to get previous bikes cycled out. He's just a great advocate for us."
As part of the donation, Clark agreed to continue performing maintenance on the fleet free of charge.
"He's such a trooper," said Etta Waterfield, City Council member and Santa Maria Police Council executive director. "The best part is that's he's going to make sure everything with these bikes stays on the up and up on a continuous basis."
Santa Maria police officers often use bicycles to patrol the downtown area and during special events.
According to city officials, an increased police presence is common downtown during spring and summer months. However, in the wake of a February shooting of a 17-year-old at the Town Center parking structure, an extra emphasis was put on patrolling downtown.
The bicycles, along with helmets and other accessories, cost the police council $18,000. The council is a local nonprofit which raises funds to help the department with purchases that would otherwise be outside the department's budget, such as its recent acquisition of a tactical robot.
Since its inception in 2007, the council has donated more than $1.5 million to the department, which it gathers through donations and fundraisers like its annual golf tournament.
"Santa Maria has always been a supportive community," Waterfield said. "Being a police officer in California can be intimidating, but when they see the community and council support is so great, it makes it a lot easier."