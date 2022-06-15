A new tactical robot is joining the Santa Maria Police Department, allowing the SWAT team and drone operators to approach potentially dangerous situations without risking the lives of officers.
On Wednesday, representatives from Transcend Robotics were on hand to give a demonstration in the police station parking lot for the new Vantage Patrol Robot that the department received.
"These are lifesaving pieces of equipment and our SWAT team and drone operators are the ones that are going to be trained on them and allow us to do our job objectively," said Police Chief Marc Schneider. "They can potentially save the lives of officers and other involved in critical incidents, like barricades or hostages, where we can send a tool into a building to get an actual visual inspection before sending in a K-9 or an officer."
The robot, which cost more than $25,000, is remote-control operated and equipped with audio and video recording. The robot's tank-like tracks are capable of not only climbing stairs but traversing over large objects and debris. It can be operated for three to 12 hours, depending on usage, and can be operated from 500 feet away without a line of sight.
In the future, the department can purchase and mount tactical equipment to the robot, such as battering rams or riot gas delivery systems.
According to Scheinder, the robot is different than the city's drones in that the robot will likely only be used in dangerous tactical situation. While the SMPD made its first drone-based arrest in 2020, the department has used the drones for less-dangerous tasks like searching for the elderly.
The Vantage Patrol Robot is the flagship model from Transcend, which is based in San Diego. Their robots are currently being used in major cities like San Antonio and Cincinnati, as well as military special forces and Border Patrol.
"We've seen countless lives being saved and harm being reduced, not only of the officers but the community at large," said Eric Habeeb, director of sales for Transcend, who demonstrated the robot for the SMPD SWAT team. "It's another form of dialogue and communication between the department and an individual. Transcend Robotics is honored to be here today."
The new equipment falls under California's new definition of military equipment in accordance with Assembly Bill 481. Under the law, Santa Maria was required to create a policy for the acquisition and maintenance of a wide range of equipment, from unmanned drones to less-than-lethal bean bag ammunition.
The new robot was the last thing added to SMPD's military equipment inventory before the Santa Maria City Council gave final approval of the policy on May 17, with a second reading June 7. As part of the policy, the inventory list is public and can be found on the department's website.
The robot was officially donated by the Santa Maria Police Council, a nonprofit which raises funds for police purchases that are outside of the department's budget.
An identical robot was donated to the Grover Beach Police Department by local real estate investor and entrepreneur Hieu Doan. It will be used by the GBPD and San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT, which covers and is comprised of officers from around SLO County. Doan offered to make a similar donation to the SMPD, but ultimately Schneider chose to follow the Santa Maria's traditional pathway for a donation of this kind.
"After weighing out the options, I went with the Santa Maria Police Council to fund this, which is our normal way of acquiring equipment that's outside our budget," Schneider said. "Although, we do appreciate the offer."