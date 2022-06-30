Santa Maria lawyer and Planning Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez announced her candidacy for Santa Maria’s City Council in front of family and friends Thursday, pledging to leverage her experience as a commissioner to focus on public safety, economic development and youth support.
Aguilera-Hernandez kicked off her campaign for the city’s southeastern District 4 with a gathering of about 50 people at Rotary Centennial Park. The seat is currently held by Councilwoman Etta Waterfield, who will not be seeking reelection and endorses Aguilera-Hernandez.
"Our city is at a very critical point right now. We have 110,000 residents ... we're not a small city, even though everybody knows everybody because we're all related," Aguilera-Hernandez said to laughter from the crowd. "That's really the beauty here: that we can treat a big city — with big city problems — in a very personal way."
In her speech Aguilera-Hernandez noted that the Santa Maria Police Department has 24 vacancies, saying that an emphasis should be put on filling those positions and retaining those officers.
“How do we prevent them from going to Arroyo Grande or the sheriff's department, that's a really big facet," she said. "Right now it's hard to be a police officer ... there's a lot of hostility and we need to work on that and support our police department."
Among the crowd of supporters were colleagues and mentors from Aguilera-Hernandez’s legal career, including retired judge Rogelio Flores and attorney Adrian Andrade. She’s also received endorsements from several local politicians including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, and County supervisors Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagnino. Both supervisors were there to show their support.
"Maribel has stepped up to say 'I'm going to do what I can to make Santa Maria a better place,' and she has a unique set of skills that make her the perfect choice," said Lavagnino. "Here's an individual that understands our community members, because she's lived their same experience."
Aguilera-Hernandez was born to two farmworks from Michoacan, Mexico, spending the majority of her time growing up in Santa Maria. As a teenager she worked the fields with her parents, before she was encouraged by her counselor at Santa Maria High School to consider higher education. With support from her family, she would get a degree in psychology and eventually law.
“She chased her dream of becoming a lawyer, attending night classes and never giving up. She even came full-circle, going on to represent the very farmworkers she worked alongside in her youth," said Lavagnino.
As a planning commissioner for the city, Aguilera-Hernandez helps advise the city council on planning matters and policies, such as approving plans for residential or commercial development and issuing conditional use permits. She believes that her experience as a commissioner for the last seven years would help her achieve her goal of economic development in Santa Maria.
"Where do the houses go? Where does the shopping go? How do we revitalize downtown? How do we get people to walk more," she said. "Through the planning commission, I learned how to work with people to solve problems, how to use logic and my reasonable nature to get things done."
Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto recently announced her reelection campaign for the city’s 3rd District. Councilors Carlos Escobedo and Mike Cordero, along with Mayor Alice Patino will not have their terms expire until 2024.