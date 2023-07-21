If the Santa Maria City Council follows the Planning Commission’s recommendations, the Cemetery District will have a new warehouse and maintenance office close to where the graveyard on South College Drive is expanding southward.

An abbreviated commission on Wednesday recommended the council approve a General Plan amendment, zoning change and planned development permit to allow the district to construct the new prefabricated warehouse and office on a 0.87-acre parcel just south of where East Newlove Drive makes a 90-degree turn northward to Battles Road.

If approved by the City Council, the amendment would change the land use from medium-density housing, 12 units per acre, to community facilities, and the zoning would change from medium-density housing to public facilities and institutional district.

