If the Santa Maria City Council follows the Planning Commission’s recommendations, the Cemetery District will have a new warehouse and maintenance office close to where the graveyard on South College Drive is expanding southward.
An abbreviated commission on Wednesday recommended the council approve a General Plan amendment, zoning change and planned development permit to allow the district to construct the new prefabricated warehouse and office on a 0.87-acre parcel just south of where East Newlove Drive makes a 90-degree turn northward to Battles Road.
If approved by the City Council, the amendment would change the land use from medium-density housing, 12 units per acre, to community facilities, and the zoning would change from medium-density housing to public facilities and institutional district.
“It’s not often we go from medium-density residential to community facilities,” Commissioner Tom Lopez noted.
Commission Chairman Tim Seifert and Commissioner Yasameen Mohajer were absent for the 3-0 vote. Vice Chairman Robert Dickerson led the meeting.
The new warehouse will allow equipment to be securely stored without workers having to drive it from the existing warehouse on the northern portion of the cemetery to the worksite at the south end, then drive it back each day, according to a Planning Department staff report.
“This is really a — I think of it as a replacement project,” said architect Tom Martinez, who represented the Santa Maria Cemetery District at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Martinez said once the new warehouse and office are completed, the existing warehouse will be removed and replaced with gravesites.
The site of the proposed new warehouse is surrounded on three sides by single-family homes but separated from them by 6- to 8-foot block walls.
Wax myrtle trees will be planted inside the walls to screen the facility from residents, according to the staff report delivered by planner Carol Ziesenhenne.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“The intent is to provide a high green wall for the residents, so they won’t really be able to see into the site at all,” Ziesenhenne said.
She noted the wax myrtle is fast-growing and can reach 20 feet in width and 33 feet in height.
“I like what they did with the screening,” commented Commissioner Esau Blanco.
Ziesenhenne said the prefab building will include a 20-foot-tall, 2,550-square-foot warehouse with four garage and storage bays and an attached 12-foot-high, 545-square-foot office with a break room, both painted in cypress green and regal white to blend with the surroundings.
An outdoor storage area for concrete burial vaults and soil, two roll-off bins — one each for trash and greenwaste — and nine parking spaces will be included at the facility.
The site is located immediately adjacent to the planned third phase of a 29.16-acre expansion of the Santa Maria Cemetery on the south side of Battles Road. The older existing cemetery is on the north side.
Broken into five phases, the expansion was expected to provide burial service to the community for the next 60 to 100 years when the Planning Commission approved the development plan in 2004.
The first phase adjacent to Battles Road has been completed and is in use, while the roads and turf have been installed in the second phase, but it is not yet in use.
The main access to the cemetery expansion area will be located at Meehan Street, where a new traffic signal will be installed, Ziesenhenne said, and plans are being processed for a new cemetery administrative office near that entrance.