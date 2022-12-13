A project that would add 443 apartments to Santa Maria’s housing stock was recommended for approval last week by the Planning Commission on mostly 3-0-1 votes.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to recommend the City Council approve a supplemental addition to the initial environmental impact report on a previously proposed project along Carmen Lane east of Blosser Road.
But Commissioner Tom Lopez abstained without comment on subsequent votes recommending the council approve a land use amendment, zoning change and two planned development permits for Betteravia Plaza.
However, Lopez did say he had concerns about the impact the project would have on traffic on Blosser and Betteravia roads.
He also wasn’t the only commissioner concerned about traffic to and from the apartments on Blosser Road at Dan Blough Drive and Carmen Lane and on Betteravia Road at Western and Walker avenues, although a traffic study indicated it would not affect levels of service.
Commissioner Maribel Hernandez, in her final commission meeting before assuming her new role as a member of the City Council, recused herself prior to the hearing on the proposed project because the applicant is a client of her firm.
No one from the public showed up to comment on the project, and none of those watching the meeting on Zoom chose to speak either.
MBK Rental Living of Irvine is proposing to construct 443 market-rate apartments across four parcels totaling 25.5 acres, with apartments on two parcels east of Western Avenue designated Betteravia Plaza 1 and those on two parcels west of Western designated Betteravia Plaza 2.
But Ben Ortega of MBK said it’s all really one development, and while Betteravia Plaza 1 is short of the city-required amount of open space, when the two parcels are considered together they have 12,000 square feet more than what’s required.
The project also includes a “linear park” along the north side and trails that will connect with the existing multi-use trail along the railroad tracks to the east.
Betteravia Plaza 1 would consist of 340 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, in 34 buildings, including two-story carriage-house style duplexes and three-story 10-plex and 20-plex walk-up buildings.
It would also include a 6,913-square-foot community clubhouse with a mail room, fitness room and dog-wash station along with a pool deck and outdoor barbecue areas.
Betteravia Plaza 2 townhome apartments would consist of 103 two-story two-bedroom to four-bedroom apartment units, generally larger than those in Betteravia Plaza 1 but with similar amenities, in 23 four-plex and five-plex buildings.
The developers are seeking a variance to allow the three-story buildings to reach 40 feet, rather than the 35-foot city limit.
Ortega said that’s to cover rooftop equipment, maintain the planned nine-foot ceilings in the apartments and allow architectural features and towers on the exterior.
He also said the developers are providing a 33,000-square-foot dog park as a gift to the city.
“It’s the biggest subdivision I’ve sat on — there’s a lot of homes, a lot of people, a lot of people jammed in there,” said Commissioner Tim Siefert. “But the nine-foot ceiling heights are nice. That really helps when you’re in a situation like that.
“The open space is a big concern of mine,” he added. “But that lineal park that was something Dan [Blough] advocated for years ago. It’s very necessary. I like that it’s included.”