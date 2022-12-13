A project that would add 443 apartments to Santa Maria’s housing stock was recommended for approval last week by the Planning Commission on mostly 3-0-1 votes.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to recommend the City Council approve a supplemental addition to the initial environmental impact report on a previously proposed project along Carmen Lane east of Blosser Road.

But Commissioner Tom Lopez abstained without comment on subsequent votes recommending the council approve a land use amendment, zoning change and two planned development permits for Betteravia Plaza.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

