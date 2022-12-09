The Santa Maria Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the City Council approve Skylight Homes, a subdivision of 49 single-family homes on the 8.89-acre site of the former Hi-Way Drive-In Theater on Santa Maria Way.

But the recommendation included a change to appease neighbors to the north and a condition for trimming two towering eucalyptus trees that threaten two adjacent homes.

After Commissioner Esau Blanco raised a concern about an awkward driveway configuration on one lot, the staff said they would work with the applicant’s architects to see if it could be resolved.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

