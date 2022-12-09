The Santa Maria Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the City Council approve Skylight Homes, a subdivision of 49 single-family homes on the 8.89-acre site of the former Hi-Way Drive-In Theater on Santa Maria Way.
But the recommendation included a change to appease neighbors to the north and a condition for trimming two towering eucalyptus trees that threaten two adjacent homes.
After Commissioner Esau Blanco raised a concern about an awkward driveway configuration on one lot, the staff said they would work with the applicant’s architects to see if it could be resolved.
People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. is applying for a planned development permit and approval of a tentative tract map for the subdivision at 3170 Santa Maria Way.
The lots in the subdivision range from 5,000 to 9,000 square feet, but the city’s minimum lot size is 6,000 square feet, so the project will have to go to the City Council for approval, Frank Albro, principal planner, told the commission.
Homes will be single-story Spanish style, painted in earth tones, with four versions available.
Homes will range from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet in size and include a mix of three- and four-bedroom, two-bathroom designs with attached two-car garages.
Sheryl Flores, vice president for the Home Ownership Division of People’s Self-Help Housing, said each home will have four parking spaces — two inside the garages and two in the driveways, and with other parking spaces included, each home would have about five and a half spaces.
The main entrance to the closed-loop subdivision would be off Santa Maria Way, but an emergency vehicle access would be provided from Dian Way through a locked gate near the northeast corner of the project.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Adjacent to the emergency access gate, city staff had recommended a pedestrian gate that would allow residents of Skylight Homes to walk through the adjacent neighborhood of Rolling Hills Estates.
But that didn’t sit well with Rolling Hills residents, about eight of whom spoke during public comment.
Residents worried about safety and traffic, with one claiming the houses would not have four parking spots because garages would be converted to rooms, and others said when spaces in the subdivision fill up, people would park on their streets, blocking driveways and encouraging loitering and illegal activities.
“It’s a concern for me because I have little people in my home,” said one resident, who said she operated a day care service.
“We’ve been our own entity for 20 years,” another said, adding they could only walk in their own neighborhood and “that was just fine.”
Two others worried about the towering eucalyptus trees and asked that two of them that threatened their homes be trimmed but not taken out because they serve as something of a sound barrier.
City staff said public access to other subdivisions is a city policy to encourage less reliance on vehicles and more interaction between people, but it’s not a requirement for developments.
They said eliminating it for Skylight Homes would probably have no impact because the project is so small.
Commissioners agreed to recommend the City Council eliminate the pedestrian gate and condition the approval on trimming the eucalyptus trees within 45 days of the council approval.