The Santa Maria Planning Commission at a study session this week was generally favorable toward initial plans for the 86-unit Avante Apartments, located on a 4-acre lot at the southwest corner of Blosser Road and Carmen Lane, according to city staff. 

The commission did not vote on the project during its Thursday session but gave commissioners a chance to give developers feedback on the designs of the complex of two- and three-bedroom units. Study sessions are designed to provide the developer with input before an official vote takes place. 

The project will be scheduled for a Planning Commission hearing in two or three months, when the commission will vote to approve or deny the project, according to Dana Eady, Planning Division manager. 

