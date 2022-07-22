The Santa Maria Planning Commission at a study session this week was generally favorable toward initial plans for the 86-unit Avante Apartments, located on a 4-acre lot at the southwest corner of Blosser Road and Carmen Lane, according to city staff.
The commission did not vote on the project during its Thursday session but gave commissioners a chance to give developers feedback on the designs of the complex of two- and three-bedroom units. Study sessions are designed to provide the developer with input before an official vote takes place.
The project will be scheduled for a Planning Commission hearing in two or three months, when the commission will vote to approve or deny the project, according to Dana Eady, Planning Division manager.
The 86 apartments are spread out across four three-story buildings and include a mixture of multi-bedroom designs at the market rate. Plans also call for a clubhouse with laundry facilities, as well as barbecue and play areas.
A minimum of 172 parking spaces is required under city code, but the project in its current iteration includes 180.
Other apartment projects to come before the commission recently have drawn close scrutiny over the number of parking spaces, including the 140-unit Park Edge Apartments on Santa Maria Way.
During the June hearing where the Park Edge project was approved, Brian Schwartz, principal planner for Urban Planning Concepts, noted that the Park Edge Apartments would ultimately have 93 more spaces than required by city code.
This is not the first time the commission has considered plans for housing on the parcel that currently contains two empty barns.
In 2019, the City Council voted unanimously to rezone the area from commercial to residential use, approving plans for the SerraMonte Townhomes.
The SerraMonte project included 85 units across 27 duplex, triplex and quadplex buildings, and included additional adjacent parcels but was not developed.
Construction for the new Avante Apartments could begin once the commission approves plans during a public hearing.