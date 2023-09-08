Santa Maria planning commissioners this week unanimously recommended the City Council approve a six-story commercial and apartment building on the southeast corner of Broadway and Main Street.

The Alvin Newton Apartments will include more than 5,000 square feet of commercial space with outdoor dining areas on the ground floor, 82 apartments on the upper floors with a rooftop deck and a memorial plaza.

Its construction would mark a major step forward in implementing the Downtown Specific Plan, that calls for more pedestrian-oriented businesses in the core area around the Broadway-Main Street intersection.

