A rendering from RRM Design Group gives an idea of what the Alvin Newton Apartments would look like from the corner of South Broadway and East Main Street if the project is approved by the Santa Maria City Council, as recommended this week by the Planning Commission.
A rendering from RRM Design Group shows the footprint of the Alvin Newton Apartments proposed for the southeast corner of Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria. At bottom center is the memorial plaza for firefighter William Alvin Newton; at right is the driveway under the second story, with exits south toward Bank of America and east into the city parking structure.
Scott Martin, of RRM Design Group, explains the Alvin Newton Apartments proposed for the corner of Broadway and Main Street to the Santa Maria Planning Commission in this screen shot from the live stream of Wednesday's meeting.
An RRM Design Group rendering shows the memorial plaza for William Alvin Newton as seen from the east. The fountain shown in the center would be replaced with a statue of Newton if the Santa Maria City Council approves the six-story apartment and commercial structure at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.
An architectural rendering from RRM Design Group shows the northern, or front, elevation of the Alvin Newton Apartments proposed for Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria. The city parking structure would be at left, and the rooftop is shown at top center. The ground floor would consist of commercial space that developers hope would be used as a restaurant.
Santa Maria planning commissioners this week unanimously recommended the City Council approve a six-story commercial and apartment building on the southeast corner of Broadway and Main Street.
The Alvin Newton Apartments will include more than 5,000 square feet of commercial space with outdoor dining areas on the ground floor, 82 apartments on the upper floors with a rooftop deck and a memorial plaza.
Its construction would mark a major step forward in implementing the Downtown Specific Plan, that calls for more pedestrian-oriented businesses in the core area around the Broadway-Main Street intersection.
Vernon Group is developing the mixed-use project and has plans in the works for a residential development in the building that formerly housed Mervyn’s, then Fallas Discount Store, in Town Center West.
“This is an exciting day,” said Planning Commission Chairman Tim Seifert prior to the 5-0 vote Wednesday. “We’ve been working on this project for many, many moons.”
Other commissioners were equally enthusiastic.
“The Vernon Group’s really putting their money where their mouth is,” said Commissioner Tom Lopez. “They’re embracing our Downtown Specific Plan.”
He said he hopes the project will be a catalyst for future development in that area.
The project is named for William Alvin Newton, a veteran Santa Maria firefighter who lost his life while fighting a fire in the derelict Bradley Hotel on the same site in April 1970.
A memorial plaque was erected on the site but it is not very visible and not many city residents were even aware of it until the apartment project was proposed.
The apartments will include a memorial plaza with a statue of Newton, the memorial plaque and numerous trees on the south side of the building, rather than on the west side, which the developers initially considered.
“But when we were working with Alvin Newton’s family and the memorial discussion, it became rather clear rather fast that a more private, secluded plaza should be on the other side of the building, offering an opportunity for a little bit more reflection, great solar access and … to be a little more out of the hustle and bustle of the vehicles,” said Scott Martin of RRM Design Group, the architect representing Vernon Group at the hearing.
The building will sit adjacent to the city’s parking structure, which will provide parking for the apartment residents; only four spaces, including designated handicapped parking, will be provided in the apartment building.
Commissioner Yasameen Mohajer suggested the developers and city come up with a way to identify apartment residents’ vehicles, as overnight parking is not currently allowed in the parking structure.
Planner Carol Ziesenhenne said the apartments will mostly be one-bedroom units, with a couple of two-bedroom and studio units, ranging from 536 to 966 square feet, but with the majority between 550 and 650 square feet.
Units on the perimeter will have outside balconies, and a rooftop deck for the use of residents only will encompass about 1,400 square feet.
“I think it’s important for us all to know this is not single-family housing,” Martin said. “This is intended for a different user … . This is for someone who wants to be downtown, who wants to walk downstairs to a restaurant and hang out on the roof deck as the sun sets.”
The downtown commercial area will measure a little more than 5,000 square feet and could be developed as a single large restaurant, with multiple outdoor eating areas, or be divided up into smaller spaces that could, for example, house a coffee house, juice bar and retail stores.
A blend of Spanish and modern styles, the building will have open archways to provide a view through the building and a large mosaic artwork on the west side.