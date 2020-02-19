Santa Maria permit revenue up, spending down due to department vacancies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The police, information technology and community development departments had the lowest expenditures and are the most under budget, mainly due to the number of vacant positions. Vacancies have been maintained throughout the city to build a fund of salary savings to designate towards the city’s multi-million dollar budget gap.

In October, the council approved $900,000 in salary savings to be used for future economic downturns, and $200,000 in salary savings for the partial creation of a shooting range for the police department.

The Fire Department is slightly over budget due to providing services to state and local agencies, but these expenditures will be refunded to the city, according to the report.

Despite being scheduled to fund 57 new positions throughout the city, expenditures of Measure U funds are less than planned due to the processing time it takes to fill the new positions and projects slated to begin later in the year by the library and Recreation and Parks Department. The expenditures will likely increase over the year.