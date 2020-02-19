You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria permit revenue up, spending down due to department vacancies
Financial report details numbers for second quarter

Financial report details numbers for second quarter

Santa Maria is experiencing an increase in permit and license revenue as well as lower department spending due to staff vacancies, according to a recent report from the city's Finance Department.

The report, which was presented to the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday, reflects second quarter finances for the 2019-20 fiscal year as of Dec. 31, 2019. Financial reports are filed four times a year to keep track of city revenue and expenditures. 

Five major revenue producers in the general fund were outlined in the report, including sales tax, property tax, hotel and bed tax, the Non-Hazardous Hydrocarbon Impacted Soil Program (NHIS), and licenses and permits. 

City permit revenue is $500,000 higher than this time last year, due to increased commercial activity and lucrative projects involving Enos Ranch, Director of Finance Mary Harvey told the council. Revenue from property taxes is similarly high, while revenue from hotels, sales tax and soil program are all lower than last year. 

The 1.4 percent decrease in sales tax revenue from last year can be attributed to lower sales in general consumer goods, fuel and at service stations, Harvey said. This decrease has been offset by allocations from the California Department of Taxes and Fees Administration, whose reporting system had produced errors in tax information, she said. 

The police, information technology and community development departments had the lowest expenditures and are the most under budget, mainly due to the number of vacant positions. Vacancies have been maintained throughout the city to build a fund of salary savings to designate towards the city’s multi-million dollar budget gap.

In October, the council approved $900,000 in salary savings to be used for future economic downturns, and $200,000 in salary savings for the partial creation of a shooting range for the police department.  

The Fire Department is slightly over budget due to providing services to state and local agencies, but these expenditures will be refunded to the city, according to the report.

Despite being scheduled to fund 57 new positions throughout the city, expenditures of Measure U funds are less than planned due to the processing time it takes to fill the new positions and projects slated to begin later in the year by the library and Recreation and Parks Department. The expenditures will likely increase over the year. 

At the next Santa Maria City Council meeting on March 3, the council will hear from the Measure U Oversight Committee about the Measure U annual report. The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will also present the results from the chamber’s second annual Craft Cocktail Contest. 

In other action:

  • Feb. 22-29 was proclaimed "Future Farmers of America Week."
  • A retirement resolution was adopted recognizing Batallion Chief Thomas Crakes for his 36 years of service. 
  • Angel Lopez was appointed to the Blocks Advisory Grant Committee after being nominated by council member Gloria Soto.
  • The five-year Program of Projects was approved by the council to be passed on to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

