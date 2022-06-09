The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department was awarded more than $500,000 in grant funding for its Santa Maria Outdoor Recreation Experience program, aka SMORE.
"This $589,000 grant will allow the department to provide unique opportunities for outdoor and nature education, leadership development and growth and stewardship of our public lands all while having fun experiences for youth, adults and seniors in our community," said Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager.
Among other things, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department operates Los Flores Ranch Park, located at 6271 Dominion Road, where families can learn about the environment and land preservation while recreating. The site includes over 8 miles of hiking trails.
California State Parks is providing the funding to selected communities to help advance the Outdoor Access for All initiative championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The initiative aims to expand outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure and outdoor programming, with a focus on expanding access to undeserved communities.
"There was $167.78 million requested and $57 million awarded, showing that this grant was highly competitive, and the department staff are excited to offer unique outdoor adventures," Smitherman said.
Questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.