Santa Maria city officials will host a final meeting on Thursday, Nov. 15, to discuss the H-2A temporary worker program and a proposed employee housing ordinance.
This meeting — which will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive — is intended to seek public input on a proposed ordinance city staff intends to submit to the Planning Commission and the City Council. If approved, the proposed ordinance will require a conditional use permit for employee housing of seven or more employees in any dwelling in R-1 and R-2 residential zoning districts.
Under the ordinance, this conditional use permit can be issued by the city’s “zoning administrator” and will not require review by the Planning Commission, unless appealed or if the zoning administrator determines it should be referred to the Planning Commission. The proposed ordinance will also make employee housing a conditional use in the C-1 and C-2 commercial zoning districts.
Those with questions are asked to contact the City Attorney’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2310.