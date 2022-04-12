In response to the state's extended drought, the Santa Maria Utilities Department has launched the Go Green in the Spring initiative, asking community members to replace old sprinklers, adjust irrigation timers, pull weeds and regularly check outdoor faucets.
As part of the effort, the Utilities Department is offering free landscaping burlaps and sprinklers for city water customers, offering three sprinklers with anti-leak bodies and one 7-by-7-foot burlap.
According to the city, the new sprinklers make it easy to retrofit existing irrigation to maximize water efficiency and slow precipitation. An adjustment tool and product instruction guide are included to aid in the installation of the sprinklers.
The landscaping burlap can be used to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves and other green waste for transportation to an organics green waste container or compost pile.
The giveaway only is valid for city water customers, who are invited to stop by the Utilities Department, 2065 E. Main St., with a photo ID between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for the remainder of the month.