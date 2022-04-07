The city of Santa Maria will host three free excursions for local teens over spring break.
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety put together the trips for students in grades 7 through 12 during the school districts' spring break. The trips are all to San Luis Obispo and include a free meal. Transportation will also be provided from the Abel Maldonado Community Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
The first trip will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 16 and will include rock climbing lessons at The Pad gymnasium. On April 19, teens will get a chance to attend a Cal Poly baseball game versus Stanford. The trip is scheduled from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. The last trip will be to an escape room and the Downtown SLO Farmers Market from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 21.
Space is limited for all three excursions, and registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.