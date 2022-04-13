Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino is joining mayors across the country this month in challenging residents to make long-term commitments to managing water resources by taking pledges to converse water.
In the 11th annual National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation, community members can make a series of water-related pledges, including actions like landscaping with climate-appropriate plants and shortening their shower time.
The community-based competition ranks cities of similar populations by the percentage of residents who participate in the challenge. Participants are entered to win prizes, including $3,000 toward utility bills and a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid to be donated a local nonprofit. Nationwide to date, individuals have pledged to save more than 226 million gallons of water.
Santa Maria residents who participate this year will receive free promotional items from the Utilities Department, located at 2065 E. Main St. To collect their items, residents should bring their photo ID and email confirmation showing they've signed up for the pledge to the department office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
To participate, visit www.mywaterpledge.com.