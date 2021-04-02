The arrival of April marks the beginning of the National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation, which means Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino is encouraging residents to come together to conserve water.
"This friendly competition is an easy way for our community to come together to help the environment and to save water, electricity and natural resources," Patino said in a video announcement about the event.
Residents interested in committing to long-term conservation of water can visit mywaterpledge.com and commit to goals like repairing leaky faucets, shortening showers and powering down to save electricity, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Cities with the highest rate of participation for their population category will win the competition. Residents could receive $50,000 in eco-friendly prizes, such as a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for a nonprofit organization in their town.
Participants also can earn free promotional items from the Santa Maria Utilities Department by bringing their pledge confirmation email and a photo ID by the department office, according to van de Kamp.
The Utilities Department is located at 2065 E. Main St., and hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.