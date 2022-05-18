The condition of Santa Maria's roadways isn't getting any better, but it's not getting any worse, according to a presentation received by the City Council this week.
Despite facing budget limitations, the city has been able to maintain its Pavement Condition Index score, a standardized rating system for roadways, over the last two years.
Joe Ririe, of Pavement Engineering Inc., which handles consultation work for the city, told the council Tuesday that Santa Maria's 228 miles of roadway earned a 68 PCI score in 2022, a rating in the "fair" category and up one point from last year's 67. Santa Maria's PCI does not include state routes like Highway 166 or private roads.
"We measure seven different distresses to come up with the pavement condition index," Ririe told the council. "A 68 is a desirable place to be. The higher up you go on the PCI, the less money you have to invest to keep that condition."
According to Ririe, the fact that the city has been able to maintain its score is no small feat. During his presentation, he estimated that it should take the city $10 million per year to hold steady at a 68, much more than is currently budgeted.
"Again, we are only spending $4.5 million a year, and somehow we've managed to stretch those dollars, and things are holding together," he said. "[California Senate Bill One] would like to see the PCI above 80, because once it gets above 80 it's even cheaper to maintain. To get to that level it would take you $32 million per year."
Ririe noted that a lot of road maintenance projects these days are stop-gap measures designed to keep roads operating, but that structural issues beneath the surface will need to be addressed eventually. He highlighted Betteravia Road, from Bradley to Broadway, Depot Street from Main to Fesler and Suey between Coral and Main, as three of just several sections of Santa Maria roadways that have structural issues that simple resurfacing can't handle.
Ririe used the example of Broadway to illustrate his point. While that road does not affect the city's PCI score because it's a state highway, Caltrans' current maintenance is only considered a five-year stop-gap project. He estimates commuters will see deterioration within only a couple of years. With the growing population, which means more cars on the road, Ririe expects to see the city follow suit with short-term projects.
"With your limited funding you cannot do all of the reconstruction that's needed, so what you're going to be forced to do is these stop-gap type of repairs which focus on localized failure and dig-outs to maintain those streets in a serviceable and safe condition," he said.
In 2022, a large focus for the city's maintenance is on arterial roads that people use to get from residential areas to businesses and highways. The city has budgeted $3.9 million to do work along important arteries like Skyway Drive, Stowell Road, Depot Street, Battles Road and College Drive.
"Over 50% of Santa Maria's roads are above a 70 PCI," Ririe said. "So it's important to keep the good streets good, and annual maintenance projects are going to be key."