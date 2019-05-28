After two Santa Maria City Council meetings where numerous homeowners and members of the agricultural community, in turn, came to speak about the H-2A program and its effect on the city, then-Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco knew it would take a lengthy process to resolve everyone’s concerns.
Those council meetings led to five community meetings on the H-2A program and guided the development of an H-2A ordinance for residential properties that sought to balance the desires of multiple stakeholders — a process that Sinco oversaw.
Residents wanted to have an assurance that the neighborhoods where they purchased homes would be reserved for families.
Members of agricultural industry wanted to ensure they would be able to meet the labor needs for their businesses.
For his work over a year-long period, Sinco was awarded the Going the Extra Mile, or GEM, Award during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The Santa Maria City Council voted Tuesday in favor of the creation of an ordinance that would require discretionary permits for housing more than six H-2A workers in a single-family home but leave medium- and high-density housing zones with no local restrictions.
The recipient of the GEM Award — which was first presented in 2006 — is chosen by a group of city officials after nominations are accepted from the various departments of city government.
Sinco, who has served an attorney for the city of Santa Maria since January 2000, is the 36th recipient of the GEM Award.
During the meeting, City Manager Jason Stilwell said the GEM Award was designed to recognize those who exhibited creativity in solving problems and going above the call of duty to provide customer service to city residents.
The H-2A program allows employers to bring in nonimmigrant foreign workers to fill seasonal labor needs.
It is relied upon by many farmers in the region, especially for labor-intensive work that isn’t easily automated, like picking strawberries.
Santa Maria city officials will host a final meeting on Thursday, Nov. 15, to discuss the H-2A temporary worker program and a proposed employe…
Under the H-2A program, employers are obligated to provide housing for their workers.
Sinco said his first inclination was that there needed to be a series of community meetings so everyone could learn more about the issue.
“The idea occurred to me that we should hold some town hall meetings,” he said. "I figured we needed to address the obvious questions people had about the program."
The meetings included presentations from county and state officials, city planning experts and representatives from the agricultural community.
Topics explored by presenters ran the gamut from why there was a need for H-2A workers in the first place to the difficulty of housing farmworkers at their work sites.
“I was personally very pleased with those forums,” he said. “They were logical in their progression. Everyone was courteous even when emotions got high. It was exactly how it was supposed to work.”
Ultimately, the City Council came to a consensus on the H-2A ordinance during its April 16 meeting, where the council members directed city staff to develop a permanent ordinance that included an administrative use permit process for housing more than six workers in a single-family home.
The vote was 4-1 in support of an ordinance similar to the one developed by Sinco and city planning staff, but with one modification to make H-2A housing a permitted use in medium-density zones.
“I'm happy with how that came out and for my role in that,” Sinco said.