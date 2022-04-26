Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and several community leaders underscored the importance of broadband access Tuesday during the first in a series of outreach meetings on the countywide broadband strategic plan.
The forum was held in the Santa Maria library’s Shepard Hall and featured remarks from Patino as well as members representing Dignity Health, People's Self-Help Housing Alliance, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, among others.
"This is something we've been working on for a long time," Patino said about the effort to make fiber optic internet available throughout the city. "Even with the steady progress we've made, during COVID we realized what we didn't have."
The panel was organized by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Broadband Consortium Pacific Coast who are working together to create a countywide plan for broadband internet development.
"Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County are among the best in the state," said Anne McCracken, of the California Senior Legislature, Area Agency on Aging for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. "You're many years and many miles ahead of the rest."
In Santa Maria, the push for broadband began nearly five years ago with the city adding fiber optic cables during existing repair efforts, slowly building to a main broadband loop starting from the police station on Betteravia Road to Miller Street, north to Main Street and over to Blosser Road.
In 2021, SBCAG along with the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Solvang and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians began working on the countywide plan largely in response to Gov. Newsom's Broadband for All action plan. The statewide initiative will see an increase of grants and funding throughout the state.
Currently, the goal is for the strategic plan to be finished by the end of 2022.
The forum provided the opportunity to discuss the challenges many locals face in regard to the importance of internet access and digital literacy.
"Broadband internet is increasingly a social determinant of health," said Mark Allen, chief operating officer for Marian Regional Medical Center. "It's used for education, employment and social connection. Increased access to all of these helps achieve health-care equity."
Reduced connectivity can also affect those in school.
"The greater the tech divide grows, the greater the achievement gap grows," said Matt Stockton, director of instructional tech for SMJUHSD. "Some students, when they go home, their learning becomes stagnant because they can only use their laptops on campus."
Many of the panelists even called for broadband to be considered a basic utility.
"Just like electricity and water, I'm not sure what I'd do without them. We should absolutely focus first on affordability but also look to thinking about it as a utility," said Suzanne Singh, economic development director for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The plan's long-term goal is 100% connectivity throughout the county, although no target date has been set. The broadband strategic plan will also be addressed during the Santa Maria City Council's May 3 meeting at City Hall.