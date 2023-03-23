The 160-unit Centennial Gardens multifamily affordable housing complex is being built on the corner of South Depot Street and West Battles Road in Santa Maria. The city is doing well in meeting state housing allocations at two income levels but falling short in two others City Council members said are unattainable during an annual report on General Plan progress. The city was allocated 656 units at the low-income level and came through with 1,776 units, which included the Centennial Gardens and Centennial Square projects as well as more than 1,200 accessory dwelling units.
Rancho Maria Studios affordable senior apartments are shown under construction at Miller Street and Santa Maria Way in the top photo, and an architect's rendering of how they should appear when completed in the bottom image provided by the city of Santa Mara. The updated General Plan Housing Element will guide the development of housing for all economic levels of the city for the next eight years.
The 160-unit Centennial Gardens multifamily affordable housing complex is being built on the corner of South Depot Street and West Battles Road in Santa Maria. The city is doing well in meeting state housing allocations at two income levels but falling short in two others City Council members said are unattainable during an annual report on General Plan progress. The city was allocated 656 units at the low-income level and came through with 1,776 units, which included the Centennial Gardens and Centennial Square projects as well as more than 1,200 accessory dwelling units.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Chuen Ng, Santa Maria director of community development, responds to a question about how many cities are meeting all their Regional Housing Needs Allocations in this screen shot from the live stream of Tuesday's meeting. "There is a very short list," he said, consisting of just 38 out of more than 500 cities.
A table provided by the Santa Maria Community Development Department shows the state-assigned housing units by income level in green boxes at left; the number permitted at each level from 2015 through 2022 in the center; and the totals permitted in the gray boxes and shortfalls in the green boxes at right.
A kitchen in one of the Los Adobes de Maria III project is shown in this photo by Peter Klein. The development by People's Self-Help Housing Corp. provides affordable housing for low-income farmworkers.
Santa Maria is doing well in meeting state housing allocations at two income levels but falling short in two others City Council members said are unattainable during an annual report on General Plan progress Tuesday night.
“It’s really more a Housing Element annual report,” said Chuen Ng, director of community development, noting the report is usually on the consent agenda but he made it a business item to highlight this is the last year of the fifth housing cycle.
The next report will be the first of the sixth cycle, he said.
Ng said the city exceeded the Regional Housing Needs Allocation for low-income and moderate-income residents but fell short in the very-low-income and above moderate income levels.
“As you may be aware, the rental prices and the sales prices of housing units are typically set by market forces,” he said, explaining the only way housing units can be counted toward a particular income level is if they are deed-restricted or if the city can justify that market rate rental and sales prices are within that income category.
The city was assigned a goal of providing 985 housing units for very-low-income families between 2015 and the first two months of 2023, but during that time only 193 were produced at that income level, all deed-restricted, leaving a shortfall of 792 units.
Ng said examples of those 193 units include Santa Maria Studios being built on South Miller Street at Santa Maria Way; Cox Cottages on Blosser Road; and Los Adobes de Maria, a People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. project with 27 units for very-low-income residents.
The city was allocated 656 units at the low-income level and came through with 1,776 units, which included the Centennial Gardens and Centennial Square projects as well as more than 1,200 accessory dwelling units.
At the moderate income level, the city was assigned a goal of 730 housing units and provided 784.
But of the 1,731 units allocated for above-moderate incomes, the city produced 1,114, leaving a deficit of 617 units.
Ng said above-moderate units tend to be single-family homes but also include a few multifamily apartment units because they aren’t deed-restricted.
The result is the city only provided 3,867 of the 4,102 housing units it was allocated, coming up 1,409 units short.
So even though the city met its allocation in two income levels, it could still be subject to the provisions of Senate Bill 35, which allows a developer to obtain building permits ministerially and bypass the discretionary review process, Ng said.
“The takeaways are that we come very, very close, and I think that’s a lot better than what a lot of other cities are able to do,” he said. “And the fact that we're able to exceed he numbers for the low income category and the moderate income category is an achievement.”
When Councilwoman Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez asked what the city can do to meet the numbers for very-low and moderate income housing levels, Mayor Alice Patino responded that it’s virtually impossible.
“It’s not really a number that we can attain,” Patino said. “It’s sort of a lose-lose when we go into it.”
Ng said very-low-income housing is typically built by builders like People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. or the Housing Authority that leverage tax credits and other sources to fund housing for seniors and special needs populations.
He said very-low-income housing would almost have to be deed restricted, although he noted some cities have adopted inclusionary housing ordinances that require developers to include a certain percentage of low-income or very-low-income units to be included in a project.
In exchange, the city grants the building incentives, like a density bonus that allows increased density.
As for meeting the moderate-income housing allocation, Ng said the city must ensure there is sufficient land inventory for future housing, and looking toward 2024, that’s pretty much limited to infill projects, which wouldn’t reach that number.
Another alternative would be to expand the city limits to include enough land.
Councilwoman Gloria Soto said she would like the council to consider adopting an inclusionary housing ordinance.
“It is frustrating to see the state of California setting these goals for us that are very difficult to achieve,” Soto said. “Although they seem unrealistic, there are things that we can do to narrow that gap.”
City Manager Jason Stilwell said those tools can be discussed comprehensively during the General Plan update report in a couple of months.
But Patino said the city’s results aren’t all that bad.
“Santa Maria is doing the best of anyone in the county,” she said, adding some have no space for housing and others just don’t want any more homes built. “We want to build; we just want to do it our way.”