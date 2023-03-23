Santa Maria is doing well in meeting state housing allocations at two income levels but falling short in two others City Council members said are unattainable during an annual report on General Plan progress Tuesday night.

“It’s really more a Housing Element annual report,” said Chuen Ng, director of community development, noting the report is usually on the consent agenda but he made it a business item to highlight this is the last year of the fifth housing cycle.

The 160-unit Centennial Gardens multifamily affordable housing complex is being built on the corner of South Depot Street and West Battles Road in Santa Maria. 

The next report will be the first of the sixth cycle, he said.

Rancho Maria Studios affordable senior apartments are shown under construction at Miller Street and Santa Maria Way in the top photo, and an architect's rendering of how they should appear when completed in the bottom image provided by the city of Santa Mara. The updated General Plan Housing Element will guide the development of housing for all economic levels of the city for the next eight years.

