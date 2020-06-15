Santa Maria firefighters union says proposed city budget 'misses the mark'

According to Champion, the department will have to decide whether to dissolve one of their six response units due to insufficient personnel, or plan to send out incomplete response units with a backup unit.

"Those are details we haven't figured out yet," he said.

The creation of the additional response unit was one of the department's main goals for 2019-2020, and was also identified by the public as a priority for Measure U funding in 2019, Chircop said.

Fund eligibility

Reduced staffing may also affect the department's eligibility for current and future funding, something both union members and Champion said they are concerned about.

Last year, the city received $1.3 million from the Emergency Management Agency as part of their Staffing for Adequate Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, with the department required to maintain a certain number of positions to qualify.

However, position cuts in the coming two years would violate the requirements and potentially make it difficult for the department to obtain grants in the future, Chircop said.