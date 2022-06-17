The Santa Maria Fire Department held its first promotion ceremony in two years on the Hancock College quad Friday, with more than half of the department graduating or receiving promotions.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Fire Department has been unable to have a gathering to celebrate the promotion or graduation of 42 of its roughly 70-person department. When the six-person Fire Academy Class of 2022 was set to graduate, they took the opportunity to celebrate the hard work of the entire department.
"Between March 2020 and today, our community has had 27,000 cases of COVID; our department has had over 21,000 calls," said Fire Chief Todd Tuggle, who was promoted in 2021. "These last two years have meant unmatched demand, attrition and impact to our people. How did we survive? How did we endure? Resilience."
Each firefighter that was called to the stage was pinned with their new rank by their loved ones, including wives, children and grandparents. Tuggle, who was hired as deputy fire chief in January of 2020, had his wife, Julianne, pin him.
"For me, the last two years have flown by. As I was wandering around [the crowd], I was reminded what two years actually looks like. One of our graduates from the Class of 2020 had a son three days into the academy. That young man, Elias, is here today, a little over 2 years old. That's what two years really looks like."
Tuggle took time to recognize some of department's recent achievements in spite of the pandemic. Accomplishments include the department's first-ever long-term strategic plan, its eight-week deployment to the Dixie fire and the hiring of a new fire marshal and inspectors. In 2021, for the first time ever, the five-station department responded to over 10,000 calls.
"It took resilience for a lot of us to persevere and for a lot of us to succeed," he said. "Today, we are going to celebrate those successes. As we announce the names of each person receiving badges, know that there's a long list of people standing alongside them to whom immense thanks is deserved."
While some were receiving promotions to positions like battalion chief and fire engineer, others were celebrating their graduation from the academy. The combined classes of 2020 and 2022 make up roughly 30% of the department. After celebrating their graduation, members of the Class of 2022 could begin their probationary period as soon as this weekend.
Not all members of the department who received promotions were on hand because of a vegetation fire off Highway 166 that broke out earlier that afternoon.