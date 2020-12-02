You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion announces retirement
Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion announces retirement

After 30 years of service in the Santa Maria Fire Department and four in the role of fire chief, Leonard Champion has confirmed he will retire in two weeks. 

According to Champion, his last day in the department will be Dec. 17.

Champion was officially named fire chief in 2016 by former City Manager Rick Haydon after serving in the role on an interim basis. In years prior, he held leadership roles in the department as battalion chief and fire captain. 

He originally joined the Santa Maria Fire Department in 1990 as a reserve firefighter, returning back to his hometown after earning a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Long Beach. 

Along with leading the department, Champion serves as an instructor in the Allan Hancock College Fire Academy, and as a member of the county, state and international fire chiefs associations. 

The Santa Maria City Council announced Tuesday that a retirement resolution would be released for Champion this month, along with a resolution for retiring Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen

This story will be updated with more information. 

 

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

